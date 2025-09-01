Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Manorville: Police

A man was crossing County Route 111, north of Chapman Boulevard, when he was hit by a vehicle that fled northbound from the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, authorities said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app or at www.P3Tips.com.

