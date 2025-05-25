Overcast 63°

John Callas Killed In Manorville Crash, Police Say

A Centereach man was killed after his van left the road and slammed into a boulder in Manorville, Suffolk County Police announced on Sunday, May 25.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
John Callas, 64, was driving a 2011 Ford van northbound on Schultz Road—between Wading River Manor Road and North Street—when he veered off the roadway and struck a large rock around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, according to Seventh Squad detectives.

Callas was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Ford van was impounded for a safety inspection.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

