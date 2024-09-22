3 Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Vehicle Involved In Earlier LIE Crash In Manorville

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Manorville.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 25-year-old Southampton man driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 36-year-old Huntington woman driving a 2024 Subaru Outback were involved in a minor collision on the westbound Long Island Expressway.

The two vehicles pulled onto the right shoulder, and the drivers got out to exchange information when a westbound 2022 Subaru Outback, driven by a 72-year-old New Jersey man from Fair Lawn in Bergen County, veered off the roadway and crashed into the rear of the 2024 Subaru, injuring both drivers and a passenger.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Outback involved in the initial minor crash and her passenger, a 36-year-old Huntington man, were transported to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The New Jersey motorist was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

