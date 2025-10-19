According to police, the victim received a message on his cell phone claiming he owed money to the Treasury Department and had to withdraw funds to avoid prosecution.

Between Tuesday, Oct. 14, and Thursday, Oct. 16, the man withdrew $35,600 in cash and gave it to several unknown men who came to his home, detectives said.

On Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10:20 a.m., the victim realized he had been scammed and contacted police. After investigating, officers placed YangYang Wen, 36, of Flushing, Queens, into custody.

Wen was charged with attempted grand larceny in the third degree. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19 at First District Court in Hempstead, according to the release.

The Nassau County Police Department urged residents to remain alert for scams and to remind vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors about possible fraud attempts. Anyone who suspects they have been victimized should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.

