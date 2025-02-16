White House Valentine's Day Post Playing Off 'Roses Are Red' Poem Sparks Controversy

Poll Do you approve of the White House Valentine's Day post about illegal immigration? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you approve of the White House Valentine's Day post about illegal immigration? Yes 44%

The post, shared across X, Instagram, and Facebook, reimagined the classic "roses are red, violets are blue" poem with a political twist:

"Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally, and we’ll deport you."

Set against a pink backdrop, the poem was accompanied by images of President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan, with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day” followed by a red heart emoji.

The post comes as the Trump administration intensifies immigration enforcement efforts, including targeting sanctuary cities, advancing mass deportation plans, reexamining birthright citizenship, and reinforcing the national emergency declaration at the Southern border. ICE has also ramped up deportation raids as part of these measures.

Reactions to the White House post were divisive, with supporters praising the administration’s hardline stance and critics condemning the message as insensitive and inflammatory.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who has 3.8 million Instagram followers, was among those critical of the post, commenting, "This is a reply to say — I hope the world knows that this country is filled with beautiful, hardworking people who know that diversity is our strength. We are embarrassed by what this administration has done to make our country and the world less safe, less healthy, less lawful, less democratic and less empathetic."

Several immigration advocacy organizations and civil rights groups issued statements denouncing the post, while others defended it as a strong declaration of immigration policy.

According to Voto Latino, an organization focused on educating and empowering Latino voters, the White House post "was deliberately crafted to provoke and sow division, but the struggles of immigrant families are not a joke.

“Using a lighthearted holiday to demean and target communities is not only irresponsible—it is beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

The White House has not responded to requests for comment regarding the backlash.

