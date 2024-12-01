Plandome Manor Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Medic

The incident occurred just before 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, in Plandome Manor.

Nassau County Police said Nicholas Vulpis, age 53, a resident of Plandome Manor, was being evaluated at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset when he became violent and struck one of the NCPD medics in the leg, causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain.

Vulpis was arrested at the hospital, and the medic was treated and released.

Vulpis was charged with second-degree assault and was arraigned Saturday, Nov. 30, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manhasset and receive free news updates.