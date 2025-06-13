Sanjai Syamaprasad, 47, was indicted on felony charges including unlawful surveillance and tampering with evidence in Nassau County Court in April. He had his latest court appearance on Thursday, June 12.

Syamaprasad is accused of installing a camera disguised as a smoke detector inside bathrooms at the Northwell Health Sleep Disorders Center in Manhasset, according to the Nassau County DA’s office.

The recordings took place between July 2023 and April 2024 in both staff and patient restrooms at the center, as well as in a public bathroom at STARS Rehabilitation, located in the same building, prosecutors said.

Syamaprasad removed the device at the end of his shifts, downloaded the footage to an SD card, and at times watched it on his work computer, according to investigators.

Five individuals, including a child, were identified in the videos so far, with authorities estimating the device captured hundreds of unsuspecting individuals. Syamaprasad allegedly disposed of the camera and SD card in a Brooklyn trash can, but detectives later recovered the equipment.

“The allegations against this defendant are sickening and disturbing,” said Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly. “Knowing that law enforcement was closing in, the defendant allegedly tried to cover his tracks, breaking up and disposing of the memory card to destroy any evidence of the recordings.”

Investigators are still looking to identify potential victims who may have been recorded without their knowledge, the DA’s office confirmed to Daily Voice on Friday, June 13.

“Potential victims who want to know if they were recorded by cameras at the Northwell Health Sleep Disorders Center can reach out to NCDA's Criminal Complaints Unit for more information on the case,” a spokesperson said.

Syamaprasad remains free on his own recognizance while his case proceeds. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

