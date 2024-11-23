Partly Cloudy 49°

Nassau County Man Accused Of Stabbing, Punching Woman During Argument

Long Island authorities report the arrest of a man for assault following a violent altercation.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 9:15 a.m. in Manhasset.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet
Nassau County PD Sixth Precinct officers responded to a residence on Pond Hill after a report of an assault.

Police determined that Carlos Mullings, age 53, a Manhasset resident, became involved in a verbal argument with a 30-year-old woman that escalated. 

Mullings allegedly punched the woman in the jaw, causing pain, before using an unknown sharp object to stab her in the upper left arm, resulting in a puncture wound, according to police.

A Nassau County Police Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Mullings was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with:

  • Assault in the second degree,
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Mullings is scheduled for arraignment on Sunday, Nov. 24, at First District Court in Hempstead.

