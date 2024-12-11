Meta Outages: Thousands Experiencing Issues With Facebook, Instagram, Other Platforms

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, there were numerous reports of outages on Downdetector.com, including 69,000 on Instagram, over 1,000 on Facebook, and 10,000 on WhatsApp.

Meta issued a statement on the outages on X at around 1:45 p.m.

"We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps," the statement said. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

