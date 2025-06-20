The wreck happened at around 5:20 a.m. Thursday, June 19, at the Manhasset Quaker Meeting House on Northern Boulevard, according to Nassau County Police.

An SUV slammed into the front of the building and immediately caught fire, quickly engulfing the vehicle in flames. Fire crews from the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department were dispatched as the flames spread to the historic building.

Despite firefighters’ efforts, the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic. His identity had not been released by Friday, June 20.

The Manhasset Quaker Meeting House, dating back to the Revolutionary War era, sustained substantial structural damage. It was unoccupied at the time, and nobody else was injured.

The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2009 and remains an active gathering place for worship and community events.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

