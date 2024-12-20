62-Year-Old Critically Injured In Crash Involving BMW, Nassau Police Say

The crash happened on Northern Boulevard near Lee Avenue at 12:07 p.m., according to homicide detectives.

An 82-year-old man was driving a 2023 BMW eastbound on Northern Boulevard when he collided with a 2004 Toyota driven by the 62-year-old, investigators said.

The 82-year-old was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the Toyota driver was rushed to another area hospital with serious injuries, authorities reported.

He is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

The Homicide Squad is continuing its investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manhasset and receive free news updates.