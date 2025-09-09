Mostly Cloudy 66°

Michael Anderson In ICE Custody For $398K LI Roofer Scam

A 35-year-old Yonkers man was arrested after he returned to a Malverne home to pick up another $75,000 in a months-long roofer scam, Nassau County police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Michael Anderson of 189 Winfred Avenue approached a 78-year-old woman at her home in October 2024 and said she needed a new roof, according to detectives. The victim agreed to work estimated at $70,000, but over the next months Anderson kept asking for more money, and she wrote multiple checks totaling $398,000 while the work remained unfinished, police said.

Anderson was taken into custody when he returned to the victim’s home on Tuesday at 10:47 a.m. to collect an additional $75,000, investigators said. He is charged with Attempted Grand Larceny 4th Degree. He was released on an appearance ticket and then taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), police said.

The investigation is ongoing for another man involved in the case, and anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6553, detectives said.

