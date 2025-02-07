Harvest House Tavern in Malverne is garnering plenty of buzz since holding its grand opening in mid December 2024.

The cozy, upscale eatery, which bills itself as a “New American cocktail bar” with a farm-to-table menu and craft cocktails, is the brainchild of co-owners Ross Gollub, Stephen LaSpina, and Chris Meyer.

Located just steps from the Malverne train station, the trio blend rustic elegance with modern comfort, offering seasonally inspired dishes sourced from local farms, its website said.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include:

The toasted cappelletti: Stuffed citrus sheep ricotta, pumpkin seeds, butternut squash ribbons, and velouté, topped with smoked duck and balsamic glaze.

Branzino: Served with lemon potatoes, oregano, capers, arugula, and lemon vinaigrette.

Chocolate Mousse Tart: the perfect sweet finish

Its menu also boasts several tantalizing appetizers (beef and tuna tartare) hearty entrees (pork chop, salmon, and NY strip steak) and “handhelds” like the Harvest Burger—stacked high with pickles, lettuce, bacon, gruyère, and Harvest Sauce on a brioche bun.

Since coming onto the Long Island dining scene, Harvest House has racked up several glowing reviews:

“So happy a place like this is in Malverne!” one Yelp reviewer gushed. “A cozy farm-to-table spot with awesome food and even better specialty cocktails!”

Another reviewer called it their go-to neighborhood restaurant, praising the attentive service and thoughtfully curated menu.

Plan Your Visit

Located at 352 Hempstead Avenue in Malverne, Harvest House Tavern is open daily except Tuesdays. Find out more on its website.

