Trio From Out Of State Nabbed With Illegally-Possessed Guns In Mahopac: Police

The arrests were made in Putnam County on Saturday, Sept. 7 around 3 p.m., when police saw a blue Nissan SUV with a Texas registration allegedly fail to use its turn signal while turning onto Route 6N from Mahopac Plaza, the Carmel Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 9.

Officers then pulled the SUV over and found a loaded handgun in one of the passenger's waistbands. Police then eventually found three more loaded handguns inside the car, the department said.

The firearms seized during the traffic stop included a 9mm Taurus G2C semi-automatic pistol; a 9mm Taurus G2 semi-automatic pistol; a 9mm FN semi-automatic pistol; and a .357 caliber Taurus revolver.

The three suspects, who were all taken into custody, were identified as:

27-year-old Dillon Whipple of August, Michigan, who was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

54-year-old Jose Riojas of Cement City, Michigan, who was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Tyler Williams of Bridgman, Michigan, who was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The trio were later arraigned and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $500 cash bail or $1,000 secured bond.

