Thick Smoke Pours From Mahopac Business, Prompts Large Response

The blaze broke out on Friday, Jan. 31, at Mahopac Launderaid & Dry Cleaners, located at 960 South Lake Blvd., just before 11 a.m., according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

When first responders arrived, they encountered heavy smoke pouring from the front door, leading officials to activate a first-alarm structure fire response.

Fire crews determined that the flames had been contained to items inside a dryer. They quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the building to clear out the thick smoke.

Businesses in the area were impacted by the heavy smoke condition, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters remained at the scene for about an hour before reopening South Lake Blvd. to traffic.

