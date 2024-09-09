SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Mahopac

The crash happened in Putnam County on Saturday, Sept. 7, when an SUV crashed into the woods at around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Nicholas Way in Mahopac, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found that the driver had managed to escape the vehicle on their own after the crash. The driver was then taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, the department said.

Firefighters remained at the crash scene for around two hours to make sure the area was safe. The cause of the crash was not detailed.

