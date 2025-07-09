Person In Crisis Near School Prompts Police Response In Mahopac

The incident happened on Wednesday morning, July 9, at Fulmar Road Elementary School in Mahopac, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Officers and Putnam County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person in crisis. Police said the person had no contact with students or campers and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

As a precaution, officers and deputies checked the school and confirmed it was secure. Normal operations at the school have since resumed as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“There is no threat to the school or community,” police said in an advisory.

