Package Possibly Stolen From This Mahopac Neighborhood, Police Warn

Authorities are seeking information regarding a possible package theft in a Hudson Valley neighborhood. 

The alleged theft happened in the area of Mahopac surrounding South Lake Boulevard and Clark Place. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The incident reportedly happened in the Putnam County hamlet of Mahopac, where a package was believed to have been taken from the neighborhood surrounding South Lake Boulevard and Clark Place, the Carmel Police Department said on Tuesday, Sept. 10. 

The theft was reported in a social media post that the department is now investigating, police added. 

Those in the area are advised to watch out for any suspicious activity, which can be reported to police by calling 845-628-1300. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.  

