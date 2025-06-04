Measles Case: Visitors To Mahopac Restaurant May Have Been Exposed, Officials Warn

The individual, who contracted the illness while traveling abroad, is no longer contagious, according to a Wednesday, June 4 announcement from the Putnam County Department of Health.

However, officials are urging anyone who visited Arturo’s Tavern at 878 Route 6 in Mahopac on Wednesday, May 28 between 6 and 10 p.m. to contact the health department immediately, as the infected person visited the establishment while still considered contagious. The number to call is 845-808-1390.

A communicable disease nurse will help determine any potential exposure and recommend what steps, if any, to take.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne illness that can spread through coughing and sneezing and, in rare cases, can be fatal. Health officials say the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours even after the infected person has left.

The health department praised Arturo’s Tavern for fully cooperating with the investigation and helping identify any potential exposures.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, sore throat, and later, a rash that spreads from the head down. Anyone who has been exposed and develops symptoms is urged to call their doctor or hospital before arriving so precautions can be taken.

Health officials said those born before 1957, those who have already had measles, or anyone who has received two doses of the MMR vaccine are generally protected.

