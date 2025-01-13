Overcast 40°

Man Traumatically Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Mahopac, Airlifted To Hospital

A 50-year-old man suffered traumatic injuries and was airlifted to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle in the Hudson Valley. 

The crash area on Croton Falls Road (Route 34). 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The crash happened in Putnam County on Sunday, Jan. 12 around 12:30 p.m., when a motorcycle crashed on Croton Falls Rd. (Route 34) in Mahopac after failing to negotiate a turn, losing control, and hitting a guardrail, Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo said on Monday, Jan. 13.

The rider, a 50-year-old Mahopac resident, suffered traumatic injuries to his lower body and pelvic area, Bodo said.

After the crash, he was taken to the Mahopac Fire Department firehouse on Route 6 and then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. 

The crash is still under investigation, Bodo said, adding that preliminary findings have determined that "unsafe speed" may have been a factor. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

