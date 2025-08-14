Man Exposes Himself To Jogger On Putnam Trailway In Mahopac: Police

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, near Mount Hope Road in Mahopac, when the victim reported seeing a man in his early 20s wearing wire-rimmed glasses exposing himself directly to her along the Putnam County Trailway, Carmel Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived.

With a description of the man and a possible vehicle, a light gray minivan, Carmel detectives launched an investigation, conducting neighborhood searches and reviewing local security footage.

Within days, police said they identified the suspect as John Nardo Naranjo, 20, of Mahopac. On Wednesday, Aug. 13, around 4:30 p.m., officers found Naranjo driving a mid-2000s gray Honda Odyssey and arrested him without incident.

Naranjo was charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor, arraigned in Carmel Town Court, and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date. The victim was granted an order of protection against him.

Carmel Police credited assistance from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Kent Police Department in the investigation and are asking anyone with additional information to contact Carmel Police Detectives at 845-628-1300.

