Man, 67, Revived After Cardiac Arrest In Dramatic Scene At Mahopac Home, Police Say

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, when the Mahopac Fire Department, Carmel Police, Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Putnam County EMS were dispatched to a residence on Lakeview Drive, Carmel Police said on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Arriving officers and firefighters found a 67-year-old man unconscious, unresponsive, and without a pulse near the home’s side entry. At this point, Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Timmins and Carmel Police Officers Rocco and DeSantola immediately began CPR.

EMT Yadhira Amaya then applied an AED, which advised a shock. At 3:51 p.m., a shock was delivered, and Carmel Police Officer Willie Gabay helped with respirations using a bag valve mask, the department said.

Moments later, the man regained a pulse and began shallow breathing. Carmel Ambulance and Putnam County EMS then took over advanced care, while Carmel Police escorted the ambulance through heavy Route 6 traffic, toward the Taconic Parkway, and eventually to NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Medical personnel later confirmed the man had suffered a heart attack. As of Sunday evening, Sept. 28, he was reported alive and in stable condition.

Carmel Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari praised the effort, calling it "a powerful reminder of the outstanding work our volunteers and paid first responders do every day to protect the health and safety of our community.”

