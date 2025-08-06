Mahopac Superintendent To Resign After 3-Year Tenure: Here's When

Mahopac Central School District Superintendent Christine Tona, who began serving as superintendent in 2022, will step down effective Sunday, August 31, the district announced.

Beginning Thursday, August 7, she will be on a leave of absence until her resignation becomes official.

During her three-year tenure, Tona led the district through a period of growth and achievement. Under her leadership, Mahopac schools were recognized as among the best in the region and the state, according to the district’s announcement.

Before her time leading Mahopac schools, Tona spent three decades as a teacher, an elementary school principal, and in other district office positions such as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction and interim superintendent.

"The Mahopac Board of Education would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Tona for her service to the District," the Board said, adding. "Her hard work and her dedication to the success of all children have helped to make our district and community an exemplary district of which we are very proud."

Frank Miele, the district's former athletic director, will serve as Interim Superintendent for the time being.

