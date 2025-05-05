Mahopac Man Used Snapchat To Lure Girls Into Sending Him Sexual Videos: Feds

Mahopac resident Brian Fullerton was arrested on Friday morning, May 2, and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

According to federal officials, beginning as early as September 2022, Fullerton used social messaging apps such as Snapchat to contact victims as young as 14 years old, eventually luring them into sending him sexual photos and videos.

Among those allegedly targeted by Fullerton was a 14-year-old girl who sent him several videos. Prosecutors said Fullerton also allegedly sent this victim several sexually explicit text messages that read: "I wish you lived in New York, so I can f*** you for real … You want to be bred by a man three times your age you dirty little girl … I scrolled to make sure my face wasn’t in any pics don’t need them seeing how old I am ;).”

Each of Fullerton's three charges of sexual exploitation of a child carries a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence and a 30-year maximum sentence.

Anyone with information about Fullerton or anyone else who may have encountered someone using the Snapchat username “lomax518,” the Instagram username of “BRADSMITH4187,” the Kix username of “lomax518,” or the TikTok username of "bradsddysza,” is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

