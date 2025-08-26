Fair 70°

Lawn Mower Goes Up In Flames At Cemetery In Mahopac

A quick response by firefighters stopped a small blaze from spreading after a lawn mower caught fire in a Putnam County cemetery.

The scene of the blaze at the Red Mills Baptist Church Cemetery in Mahopac. 

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, at the Red Mills Baptist Church Cemetery in Mahopac Falls, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. 

Crews soon arrived and confirmed that a lawnmower was on fire. Firefighters quickly went to work and extinguished the blaze, the department said.

Photos released by the department showed pillars of smoke drifting high up into the air while the fire burned. 

The fire was contained without further incident, the department said. 

