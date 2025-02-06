Light Rain Fog/Mist 34°

Driver Hospitalized After Car Slides Into Woods In Mahopac

Slippery roads amid snowy conditions on Thursday, Feb. 6 led to multiple crashes in Putnam County, including a vehicle that veered off the road and into the woods, first responders said. 

The crash scene. 

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. when the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and Carmel VAC were dispatched to Hitchcock Hill Road for a single-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle off the roadway and into the trees. EMS personnel assessed the driver at the scene before transporting them to a hospital for further evaluation, the fire department said.

Shortly after, emergency crews were dispatched to another crash on Bullet Hole Road, with responders warning of extremely slick conditions due to snow and ice.

"We urge all drivers to slow down, allow extra travel time, and use extreme caution in these winter conditions," the department wrote on social media. 

