Driver Airlifted After Serious Crash Near Bank On Route 6 In Mahopac

The crash occurred around 9:42 a.m. on Monday, June 16, in the area of 119 Route 6, where firefighters responded alongside the Carmel Police Department and Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

First responders arrived to find the driver trapped in the vehicle. Crews quickly extricated the individual and transferred the patient to a waiting medevac helicopter, which then flew the victim to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

No additional details about the driver’s condition or the cause of the crash were immediately available.

