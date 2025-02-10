Dog Found With Abscesses, Infected Ears: Owner From Mahopac Charged, Officials Say

The investigation began on Monday, Jan. 29, when the Town of East Fishkill Police contacted the Putnam County SPCA after the puppy’s owner brought the dog, named "Max," to a veterinary office in East Fishkill. The veterinarians reported that Max showed severe signs of neglect, particularly in his ears and body, the SPCA said on Saturday, Feb. 8.

According to the SPCA, Max had been unable to walk for days due to swelling caused by abscesses. His ears were so infected that the ear canals had narrowed significantly. When the veterinarian attempted to examine them with a scope, Max screamed in pain. Blood was also found inside his ear canals.

East Fishkill Police transported Max to the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Poughkeepsie for further care. There, two additional veterinarians examined him and confirmed extensive neglect. Tests revealed an elevated white blood cell count, as well as bruising and swelling around his neck.

Based on depositions from all three veterinarians who examined Max, Putnam County SPCA Detectives launched a criminal investigation. The following day, Jan. 30, detectives interviewed the dog’s owner at his Mahopac residence and subsequently placed him under arrest.

The 33-year-old man, whose name has not yet been made public, was charged with one count of animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor in New York State. He was processed at the Town of Carmel Police Department.

