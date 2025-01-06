'Combative' Person Trespasses On Mahopac Middle School Campus: Police

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 6, around 9:20 a.m., at Mahopac Middle School, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The individual was observed by the school’s Resource Officer (SRO) on the campus and was approached for questioning. The man refused to provide a legitimate reason for being on the property and declined to leave, officials said.

As the SRO attempted to gather more information, the individual became "combative" and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the Sheriff's Office said. Their name was not made public.

The Sheriff's Office stated that the situation was resolved "quickly and efficiently" by the SRO and school staff. School operations were not impacted, and there is no cause for alarm, authorities said.

This was an isolated incident, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

