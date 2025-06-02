Car Flips In Early Morning Mahopac Crash

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, near 334 Croton Falls Rd., according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Emergency crews from MVFD, the Carmel Police Department, and the Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the scene, where they found a single vehicle that had rolled over.

Officials said the driver was able to get themselves out of the wreck and refused medical treatment at the scene, reporting no injuries.

The roadway was temporarily closed for around 30 minutes while the vehicle was cleared.

No further details were released regarding the cause of the crash.

