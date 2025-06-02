Fair 65°

SHARE

Car Flips In Early Morning Mahopac Crash

A driver somehow escaped injury after their car rolled over in a pre-dawn crash in Putnam County. 

The crash scene on Croton Falls Road in Mahopac. 

The crash scene on Croton Falls Road in Mahopac. 

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, near 334 Croton Falls Rd., according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department. 

Emergency crews from MVFD, the Carmel Police Department, and the Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the scene, where they found a single vehicle that had rolled over.

Officials said the driver was able to get themselves out of the wreck and refused medical treatment at the scene, reporting no injuries.

The roadway was temporarily closed for around 30 minutes while the vehicle was cleared.

No further details were released regarding the cause of the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Mahopac and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE