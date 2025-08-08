Fair 74°

Car Crashes Into Tree In Mahopac: 3 Hospitalized

Three people were hurt after a car slammed into a tree in Putnam County. 

The scene of the crash on Wixon Pond Road in Mahopac. 

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 8, around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 254 Wixon Pond Rd. in Mahopac, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department. 

Firefighters responded to the scene along with the Carmel Police Department and Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps. A total of four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Three of them were taken to medical facilities for treatment, the department said. 

More information about the cause of the crash was not immediately available. 

