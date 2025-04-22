Car Blaze Closes Road, Fills Air With Smoke In Mahopac

The fire happened around 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Croton Falls Road and Mud Pond Road in Mahopac, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters responded alongside the Carmel Police Department and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. The driver was not injured.

Traffic was diverted for about 30 minutes while crews worked to extinguish the fire and safely reopen the roadway. Firefighters did not reveal the cause of the blaze.

