Brush Fire Near Mahopac School Buses Stopped By Young Students

The fire happened in Putnam County on the evening of Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, when flames were reported to be dangerously close to Mahopac Central School District buses on Myrtle Avenue in Mahopac, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire, ensuring no damage to school property, the department said in a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Several of the firefighters who responded to the blaze are students in the Mahopac Central School District. During a school board meeting held on Monday night, Nov. 25, these young responders were honored for their bravery and dedication to protecting their school community:

Angelique Kavalieratos;

Diego Espejo-Leta;

Madelynn Behrendt;

Hans Schweizer (an employee, not a student, but still recognized for his contributions).

"We’re especially proud to highlight the efforts of several young members of our department who are also students in the district,” the fire department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahopac and receive free news updates.