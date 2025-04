The crash happened on Tuesday, April 22 just before 4:30 p.m., when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 6 and Mi-Anna Drive in Mahopac, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident closed the intersection for around 40 minutes until the vehicles could be removed.

Four people were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the fire department said.

