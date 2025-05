The crash happened on Tuesday, May 13 at around 11:20 a.m. in front of the Iguana Wanna Carwash at the intersection of Route 6 and Baldwin Lane in Mahopac, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Photos of the damage released by fire officials showed that the crash caused poles in the business's parking lot to fall over.

One person was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, firefighters said.

