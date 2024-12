The crash happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, Dec. 17 just after 10 a.m., when two cars collided at the intersection of Route 6 and Jonathan Drive in Mahopac, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Following the incident, two people were taken by ambulance to be evaluated for injuries.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.

