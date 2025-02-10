2-Car Crash Causes Injuries, Lane Closure At Mahopac Intersection

The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 7 at around 3:30 p.m., when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 6 and Mount Hope Road in Mahopac, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

One person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, while the other refused transport.

The lanes from Route 6 to East Lake Boulevard were closed for around a half hour while the vehicles were removed from the road.

