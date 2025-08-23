Resident Hospitalized, Dog Rescued After Bedroom Fire In East Rockaway Home: Police

The blaze broke out around 4:05 p.m. at a 3rd Avenue residence, where Chief of Department Craig Gelb arrived within two minutes of dispatch to find smoke coming from the two-story house, according to the East Rockaway Fire Department. Gelb was advised of flames at the rear of the structure and transmitted a working fire signal.

One occupant and his dog were met at the front door, and firefighters quickly discovered another person may still be inside on the second floor. Ladder 403 and Engine 404 crews entered, stretched a line into the bedroom, and conducted searches. The second occupant was safely escorted downstairs and out of the building.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes. One resident was evaluated and transported to a local hospital in stable condition by a Nassau County Police Department ambulance, officials said.

Engines 405 and 406, Ambulance 408, Tactical Support 409, and Command Post 4091 also responded. Mutual aid came from the Lynbrook, Oceanside, Rockville Centre, and Hewlett fire departments. Standby coverage was provided by Lakeview, Island Park, and Woodmere.

The home sustained significant damage. The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad responded, and the fire is believed to have been accidental. The Red Cross assisted the displaced resident.

