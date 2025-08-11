Recognize Him? Gunman Opens Fire On Teen At Lirr Platform In Lynbrook, MTA Police

The shooting happened on Platform B at the LIRR Lynbrook Station at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, according to the release.

The pictured suspect intentionally fired a gun at the teen, striking him in the torso, investigators explained.

The victim was taken to Franklin Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to contact the MTA Police Department at 212-682-9654 or email MTAPDTIPS@mtapd.org.

