Recognize Him? Gunman Opens Fire On Teen At Lirr Platform In Lynbrook, MTA Police

A 17-year-old boy was shot on a Long Island Rail Road platform in Lynbrook, and police want to know if you recognize the suspect, MTA Police announced on Monday, Aug. 11.

The suspected shooter at LIRR in Lynbrook.

 Photo Credit: MTA Police
Jillian Pikora
The shooting happened on Platform B at the LIRR Lynbrook Station at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, according to the release.

The pictured suspect intentionally fired a gun at the teen, striking him in the torso, investigators explained.

The victim was taken to Franklin Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to contact the MTA Police Department at 212-682-9654 or email MTAPDTIPS@mtapd.org.

