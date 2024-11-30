Man Dies In Fall From Roof In Lynbrook

The incident occurred on Maple Avenue in Lynbrook on Saturday, Nov. 30.

According to Nassau County Police, the 47-year-old man lost his footing while working on the roof and fell to the ground, sustaining severe head trauma.

The victim, whose identity and place of residence have not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a physician.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

