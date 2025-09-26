Ryan Mueller, 33, of Lynbrook, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in Central Islip federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 24, after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that caused a person’s death.

Mueller was behind one of the largest counterfeit pill operations in the state, according to the US Attorney’s Office. He built vending-machine-sized pill presses and produced millions of fake pills made to look like pharmaceuticals, many of them laced with lethal amounts of fentanyl.

Investigators linked Mueller to a December 2022 overdose death of a retired police officer on Long Island. The victim believed he was taking oxycodone, but the pill contained fentanyl supplied by Mueller, officials said.

In February 2025, federal agents seized about 3.4 million counterfeit pills from Mueller — the largest fake pill seizure in the history of the DEA’s New York Division. The haul included fake oxycodone, fake Xanax, and hundreds of thousands of Quaalude pills, along with additional fentanyl in brick form.

Mueller also conspired to distribute heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone, according to investigators. Several kilos of fentanyl and pill press equipment were recovered from his home and storage facility, prosecutors said.

“Mueller operated a massive and deadly fentanyl scheme,” US Attorney Joseph Nocella said in a statement.

“Although no punishment can make up for a life lost, today’s sentence sends the message that our Office and our law enforcement partners will never stop working to stop unscrupulous drug dealers who distribute poison.”

In addition to prison, Mueller was ordered to surrender two firearms and forfeit nearly $50,000.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl were involved in more than 48,000 overdose deaths nationwide in 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

