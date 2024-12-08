Antonio Lam, 30, of the 180 block of Atlantic Avenue, was stopped for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation near Hoeffner Avenue and Pelham Street at 12:50 a.m., detectives said. During the stop, Lam fled on foot and was apprehended near Carnegie Avenue, according to police.

As officers attempted to arrest him, Lam resisted violently, discharging a loaded .40 caliber firearm, authorities said. No one was struck by the shot, but one detective sustained injuries during the struggle. Lam was not injured.

Officers recovered the loaded weapon at the scene, police said.

Lam is charged with:

Felony Assault.

Felony Reckless Endangerment.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Dec. 9, at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

