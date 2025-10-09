$117K Elder Scam Expands With 2nd Brooklyn Man Charged In East Rockaway (Update)

Detectives originally reported that a 74-year-old woman was tricked into withdrawing and handing over $117,000 between Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 after a computer pop-up claimed her device had been compromised. She later realized the fraud and contacted police. Officers arrested 46-year-old Jinqin Jiang of 49th Street, Brooklyn, on Monday, Oct. 6 in East Rockaway.

Police now say that after an extensive investigation, 40-year-old Chengxiang Jiang of Avery Avenue in Flushing was also identified as a suspect. He is accused of being involved in the East Rockaway scam as well as another grand larceny on Monday, Aug. 4 in Rockville Centre, which targeted a 78-year-old man.

Both men were charged with grand larceny-related offenses. Jinqin Jiang faces charges of Attempted Grand Larceny 3rd Degree and Resisting Arrest, while Chengxiang Jiang is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny 3rd Degree. Both were released on appearance tickets, police said.

Investigators added that both defendants are in the United States illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have taken custody of each for removal proceedings.

Police urged residents to warn vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors about scams targeting older adults. Anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact the Nassau County Fraud and Forgery Section at (516) 573-2815 or call 911. Callers remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lynbrook-East Rockaway and receive free news updates.