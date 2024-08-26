Partly Cloudy 69°

1 Killed, 2 Critically Hurt In Chain-Reaction Lynbrook Crash

One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a chain-reaction crash on Long Island.

It happened just after 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25,  in Lynbrook.

Nassau County Police said a 70-year-old man was operating a white 2018 Nissan Sentra as an Uber driver with a 26-year-old male passenger westbound on Sunrise Highway when he struck a white 2012 Audi operated by a 37-year-old man traveling westbound at Atlantic Avenue.

The 2012 Audi collided with a 2011 Freightliner Party bus operated by a 38-year-old man.

The Nissan Sentra driver suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. His identity has not yet been released.

The passenger is in critical condition. 

The Audi operator was transported to a local area hospital and is in critical condition. 

The Freightliner operator refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

