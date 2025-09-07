Joseph Zavesky, 32, of Eastport, entered the Apple Store at 516 Smith Haven Mall at approximately 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 5, police said.

He allegedly used a snipping tool to cut security cables and steal two iPhone 15s. When confronted by an employee, Zavesky raised a hammer and threatened the worker before fleeing on foot, according to the release.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives and Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit officers, with assistance from Southampton Town Police, Zavesky was located at a hotel in Bellport and arrested at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Zavesky was charged with Felony Robbery. He is being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.

