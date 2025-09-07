Light Rain 62°

SHARE

Joseph Zavesky Charged In Lake Grove Apple Store Robbery

A man was arrested after robbing an Apple Store and threatening an employee with a hammer at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, Suffolk County Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 7.

The Apple store at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

The Apple store at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

 Photo Credit: Apple
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Joseph Zavesky, 32, of Eastport, entered the Apple Store at 516 Smith Haven Mall at approximately 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 5, police said.

He allegedly used a snipping tool to cut security cables and steal two iPhone 15s. When confronted by an employee, Zavesky raised a hammer and threatened the worker before fleeing on foot, according to the release.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives and Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit officers, with assistance from Southampton Town Police, Zavesky was located at a hotel in Bellport and arrested at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Zavesky was charged with Felony Robbery. He is being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.

to follow Daily Voice Longwood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE