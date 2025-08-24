Mostly Cloudy 79°

Uber Driver James Watson Pulled Gun On Woman: Police

A Roosevelt man working as an Uber driver threatened a passenger with a handgun in Atlantic Beach, Nassau County police announced on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Uber Driver James Watson
 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
An Uber light illuminated on a car's windshield.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash - Erik Mclean
Jillian Pikora
James Watson, 63, displayed a gun and refused to let a 30-year-old woman enter his vehicle near 2035 Ocean Boulevard at 11:43 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to detectives.

Fearing for her safety, the victim canceled the ride, and Watson fled the scene, police said. Officers later stopped him near Nassau Expressway and Park Street, where they recovered a handgun during their investigation.

Watson was arrested without further incident and charged with Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, authorities said.

He was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court on Sunday, Aug. 24 in Hempstead, according to police.

