Scooter-Riding Burglar Scared Off By Atlantic Beach Homeowner

The attempted break-in occurred in Atlantic Beach, at a residence on Troy Avenue, at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.

The homeowner was awoken by a stranger attempting to open an unlocked bedroom window, according to Nassau County Police.

When the resident tried confronting them, the intruder fled the scene on a white motorized scooter heading eastbound on Park Street. Nobody was injured in the ordeal.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black vest, and gray pants.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-6454 or call 911.

