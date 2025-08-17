Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Mercedes In North Long Beach: Nassau Homicide Squad

A 42-year-old man was crossing Austin Boulevard at the intersection of Saratoga Boulevard when he was hit by a 2001 Mercedes traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard, according to detectives.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, remained at the scene following the collision.

The Homicide Squad is continuing its investigation into the fatal crash.

