The juvenile humpback whale was discovered in Long Beach, near Shore Road and Roosevelt Boulevard, early Monday morning, Dec. 30, Long Beach Police said.

Local, state, and federal agencies responded to the scene, which remained cordoned off to the public Thursday afternoon.

A necropsy was expected to be performed, after which the whale will be buried, police said.

“Please avoid the area to allow the various agencies to conduct their work,” the agency said.

Juvenile humpback whales can measure up to 16 feet in length, according to NOAA Fisheries.

