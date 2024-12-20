Elizabeth Dolce, 52, of Oak Beach, is accused of forcibly taking the 4-month-old German Shepherd from a 42-year-old woman who had been walking the dog near Beech Street and Glenwood Avenue around 2:52 p.m., according to Fourth Squad detectives.

Dolce approached the victim, grabbed the dog, and fled the scene in a black Subaru, police explained. The victim told detectives Dolce had repeatedly contacted her about the dog after the sale, even showing up at her home uninvited.

An investigation led detectives to Dolce’s residence on Oak Beach Road, where she was arrested without incident, police said.

Dolce has been charged with felony robbery in the third degree and misdemeanor stalking in the fourth degree.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20, at First District Court in Hempstead.

